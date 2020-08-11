STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antonio Conte 'really happy' with Inter Milan's excellent Europa League run

In the Europa League quarter-final match, Inter Milan registered a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen here on Tuesday.

Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte celebrates after winning the Europa League quarter finals match against Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUSSELDORF (Germany): After progressing into the semi-final of the Europa League, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said he is "really happy" with his club's "excellent performance" against Bayer Leverkusen.

"Everybody is really happy because we put in an excellent performance. We prepared for the match in the right way and managed to stop Bayer Leverkusen from playing. Furthermore, while in possession, we implemented what we'd worked on," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

"We could have gone through in a more relaxed manner because, despite the fact that we never really had to dig in, the result was close. However, I can only compliment the guys because they wanted to show that we're experiencing a big season," he added.

Nicolo Barella scored the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute, handing Inter Milan a one-goal lead.

Doubling the advantage, Romelu Lukaku then struck a brilliant goal in the 21st minute. However, three minutes later, Bayer Leverkusen managed to cut the deficit as Kai Havertz netted a goal, taking the scoreline to 2-1.

Conte said they now need to start thinking about their next game and 'aim for the maximum'.

"We've now got the chance to play in a European semi-final and should be happy about this. From tomorrow, we need to start thinking about our next fixture, because we want to aim for the maximum without having any regrets," he said.

In the semifinals, Inter Milan will either compete against FC Basel or Shakhtar Donetsk on August 18. 

