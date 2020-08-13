Alexis Sanchez suffers hamstring injury ahead of Inter's Europa League semifinal

By ANI

DUISBURG (Germany): Inter Milan on Wednesday confirmed that Alexis Sanchez has suffered a strain in his right hamstring which put player's participation in the Europa League semi-final in doubt.

Sanchez sustained the injury on Tuesday during Inter Milan's 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League quarter-final.

"Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg after suffering an injury during our match against Bayer Leverkusen," the club said in a statement.

"The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days," the statement added.

Inter Milan are currently preparing for the clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League semi-final, slated to take place on August 18.