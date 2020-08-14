STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Coronavirus hits major Spanish clubs after La Liga finish 

After a short summer holiday, the first-division clubs are detecting a smattering of infections after their players returned to action for the preseason.

Published: 14th August 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid forward Mariano

Real Madrid forward Mariano (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: It looks like Spain's football league finished just in time.

The league ended three weeks ago with Real Madrid winning the title and club directors breathing a sigh of relief that the decision to resume the competition after a four-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic was the right one.

The second division was not so lucky.

A major outbreak on one club on the final day of the season threw the competition into chaos that was resolved only weeks later.

But after a short summer holiday, the first-division clubs are detecting a smattering of infections after their players returned to action for the preseason.

The latest club to be stricken was Real Valladolid, which announced on Thursday that a member of its team or staff had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. That came a day after Athletic Bilbao said six players had also been infected. They identified themselves on social media.

The group included Bilbao striker Iñaki Williams, who said he was without symptoms and "staying at home until I get over the virus" and can rejoin the team.

Real Betis forward Loren Morón has announced he, too, tested positive, and Osasuna said coach Jagoba Arrasate was also infected.

The most recent cases are coming out as clubs screen their teams and staff on return to practice before starting the preseason.

But cases have also cropped up in teams still in competition for important titles.

Atlético Madrid had a huge scare when Ángel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko tested positive as the team was set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League final eight. The rest of their teammates tested negative and were able to travel. The club does not rule out that the forward and defender could join the team later if they recover quickly.

Barcelona, for its part, had already said one player not with the team set to play in the Champions League had tested positive.

ALSO READ | Barcelona defender Todibo tests coronavirus positive, club say Champions League squad safe

Sevilla also had a player test positive before it headed to Germany to dispute the Europa League.

Real Madrid forward Mariano tested positive just before it visited Manchester City in the Champions League round-of-16, which it lost.

Strict hygiene, limits on player socialization, and testing allowed the league to finish the last 11 rounds of the competition in June and July.

The uptick in cases came amid a second surge in the virus that causes COVID-19 in Spain, making it the most worrying hot spot in Europe.

The new Spanish league is supposed to start in September, but a calendar has not been announced yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
La Liga Spain coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Osasuna Barcelona
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp