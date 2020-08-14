England, Germany, Spain qualify for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2021

By ANI

NYON (SWITZERLAND): UEFA on Thursday confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021.

The final round of UEFA U-17 Women's Championship has been cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three teams with the highest coefficient ranking have been confirmed as the participants in the World Cup.

UEFA, in a statement, said, "After consultation with UEFA's 55 member associations, the UEFA Executive Committee has today taken several decisions regarding youth national team competitions considering the current COVID-19 situation across Europe."

.@UEFA have confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021. #U17WWC #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/SfnPNw1rfu — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 14, 2020

These three teams will join India, Korea DPR, Japan, and New Zealand - who have already qualified for the tournament. FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021 will be held from February 17 to March 7, 2021.