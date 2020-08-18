STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester City will always be in my heart: David Silva shares heartfelt message after joining Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad on Monday (local time) confirmed the signing of midfielder Silva, who put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

David Silva

David Silva (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After leaving Manchester City to join Real Sociedad, David Silva shared a heartfelt message for the Premier League side saying that "you will always be in my heart."

Real Sociedad on Monday (local time) confirmed the signing of midfielder Silva, who put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Silva took to Twitter and shared a photo with a message which read, "The time has arrived. Ten years and 13 titles later, it's time for me to say goodbye to the club that has left an indelible mark on my life and career. I look back and it's clear I could not have made a better decision than to accept City's proposal to join their project back in 2010."

"Manchester City and I have grown together. In 10 years, I have developed personally and professionally. I have celebrated many victories and titles and lived through epic moments. I have seen my lovely child, Mateo, born and I have even started to feel comfortable under heavy rain," he added.

The 34-year-old said it was a 'real pleasure' donning the Manchester City jersey and sharing the dressing room with the best players and coaches in the world.

"City are a fantastic family. I won't ever forget the way they threw themselves into helping me when I suffered the hardest moments of my life, offering me support and empathy," he said.

"Precisely because of that I want to tell you it has been a real pleasure wearing the sky blue shirt and the captain's armband of our club, sharing the dressing room with the best players and coaches in the world, and working closely with the finest club representatives and board members the game has to offer. And on top of that, all the time I had the backing of the amazing fans who have supported me always, through good and bad moments. You are really amazing," Silva added.

Silva had made 436 appearances for Manchester City over 10 seasons. He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields during his time with the club.

Silva concluded the message saying that "I hope that City will achieve even bigger triumphs in the future. I am going to support the team from a distance. I am so happy I have shared these unforgettable moments with the City family - you will always be in my heart. I want to send every Cityzen a huge hug."

Manchester City David Silva Real Sociedad
