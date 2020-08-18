Players deserve all the credit: Antonio Conte after Inter Milan progress to Europa League final

By ANI

DUSSELDORF: After securing a spot in the final of the Europa League, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte hailed his team and said the players 'deserve all the credit'.

In the semi-final clash on Tuesday, Inter Milan registered a commanding 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

"I have to compliment my lads because we've managed to reach the final and cause a strong side in Shakhtar Donetsk, who have quality players, all sorts of problems in the process," the club's official website quote Conte as saying.

"We pressed them all over the pitch and did well to force them into chasing and defending. I'm very happy because our plan was the right one and the lads played in the right way. They deserve all the credit," he added.

During the match, Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored two goals each to hand their side a comfortable win over the opponents.

Inter Milan will now take on Sevilla in the final of the tournament on Saturday.