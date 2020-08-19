Barca president says Philippe Coutinho could play for club if manager Koeman desires

By ANI

BARCELONA: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu believes that midfielder Philippe Coutinho could play for the club next season if the Blaugrana's new head coach wants.

After a season on loan with Bayern Munich, Coutinho was tipped to be sold to the Premier League, with his agent Kia Joorabchian claiming his client is keen on a return to England.

"The head coach will make the decision. If he wants him to continue, next year he will play with us," Goal.com quoted Bartomeu as saying when asked on Coutinho's future.

Bartomeu has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will be announced as the club's new head coach. Koeman will be replacing Quique Setien who was sacked three days after the club's 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Coutinho scored two goals against Barcelona in Champions League quarter-final clash.

"Barca has money. The problem is the salary mass. We have salary limits based on income. Therefore, we must reduce the salary mass that the club has to be able to bring in new players," Bartomeu said.

Bartomeu hinted that there would be a possible clear-out of some big names at the club to make room for fresh faces.

"I do not want to speak ill of anyone and I want to praise the team, they have been winning titles for 12 years without pause. It is time to start saying goodbye with all honors to some players," Bartomeu said.