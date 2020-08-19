STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona appoints Ronald Koeman as head coach

Koeman will manage the club until June 30, 2022.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ronald Koeman. (Photo | AFP)

Ronald Koeman. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Barcelona on Wednesday officially announced the appointment of Ronald Koeman as the club's new head coach.

Koeman will manage the club until June 30, 2022.

"FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as the first-team coach until 30 June 2022," the club said in a statement.

Koeman replaced Quique Setien, who was sacked after the club's 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Earlier, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu had said that Koeman would be the club's new head coach.

"If everything goes well, Koeman will be the Barcelona coach. We bet on Koeman because of his experience. He was in the Dream Team, he believes in our philosophy," Bartomeu had told Barca TV.

Koeman comes to FC Barcelona after coaching in the Premier League, La Liga, the Dutch league, the Portuguese league, and also on the international stage with the Netherlands.

Koeman began his coaching career at FC Barcelona as the first-team assistant coach and then as coach of Barca B in the 1998-99 season. The following season he made his way to Vitesse where stayed until 2001 when he moved on to Ajax Amsterdam where he won two league titles, a Dutch Cup and a Dutch Super Cup.

In 2005 he moved on to Portugal and Benfica where he won the Portuguese Super Cup. The former Barca player returned to Holland in 2006 when he took over at PSV Eindhoven, winning the Eredivisie title again in 2007.

After success with PSV, he returned to Spain and Valencia, winning the Copa del Rey. That was followed by a return to his native country once again where he won the 2009 Super Cup with AZ Alkmaar before coaching Feyenoord between 2011 and 2014.

Koeman headed for the Premier League for the 2014-15 season with Southampton before moving on to Everton in 2016 where he spent 18 months. In 2018 he took over as the Netherlands national team coach before making a move to Barcelona as a coach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona Ronald Koeman
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp