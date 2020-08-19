STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Excited Angel Di Maria can't sleep after taking PSG to maiden Champions League final

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in their first-ever appearance at a Champions League final.

Published: 19th August 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

PSG's Angel Di Maria celebrates with teammate Neymar after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal match against RB Leipzig. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LISBON: Angel Di Maria said Tuesday he will find it difficult to sleep after scoring in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig to reach the Champions League final.

Di Maria claimed his side's second goal, which came between headed strikes from Marquinhos and Juan Bernat, in a fixture played in a near-empty Estadio da Luz in Lisbon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in their first-ever appearance at a Champions League final.

"It's going to be hard to sleep tonight with the final on my mind," Di Maria told broadcasters RMC Sport.

"We're very happy. The team worked well, we succeeded in taking PSG to the final. Now we're in the final which is important for us and if we continue like today then it will help us for the final," he added.

MATCH REPORT | PSG outclass RB Leipzig 3-0 to make first UEFA Champions League final

The semi-finals included two sides each from Ligue 1 and Germany's Bundesliga and Di Maria said it underlined the standard of both competitions.

"We have proven French and German leagues are high quality, same level as other leagues and we have to keep doing what we have been," he said.

Di Maria won the competition with Real Madrid in the Portuguese capital in 2014 and compared his current side with the Spanish giants.

"It was incredible. We also have a good level not just individuals but the whole squad it's not always spectacular but the squad is quality because whoever players the level never drops," he said.

"We're just one step from making history for the club, getting to a final is historic but we can go further still," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSG Angel Di Maria Champions League UEFA Champions League Champions League final
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp