STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL: Jackichand Singh joins Jamshedpur FC on three-year deal

Jacki is the top-rated Indian winger having scored five goals and three assists having clocked more than 1300 minutes of playing time en route to the ISL playoffs.

Published: 19th August 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jamshedpur FC have signed Indian midfielder Jackichand Singh on a three-year deal. (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

JAMSHEDPUR: Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) upcoming season, Jamshedpur FC have signed Indian midfielder Jackichand Singh on a three-year deal.

Jacki is the top-rated Indian winger having scored five goals and three assists having clocked more than 1300 minutes of playing time en route to the ISL playoffs.

"Playing for Jamshedpur FC is a fantastic opportunity for me. Jamshedpur is one club in India that has everything a player needs, and the entire country knows how passionate and vocal the people of Jharkhand are for football," Jacki said in a statement.

"I am convinced with the philosophy and the path Jamshedpur FC are following and hope to contribute with my heart and soul to help the club achieve much-deserved success. Of course, I look forward to achieving this under the robust leadership of Owen Coyle," he added.

The 28-year-old winger has had consistent performance over the past three seasons. He is known for his quick pace and ball control as he takes on defenders while being a constant threat in front of goal with his quality finishing.

"Mesmerizing - one word to perfectly describe Jacki. He is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many teams in the ISL. Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives, and I'm delighted he's joining. He will add pace, power, and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team," Owen Coyle, Head Coach Jamshedpur FC said.

Jacki began his career with Royal Wahingdoh in 2009 when he was only 17-years old. He helped the club clinch promotion to the I-League in 2014 by winning the 2nd Division I-League.

He had a stellar campaign in the I-League 2014-15, which saw him rise to prominence as his performances enthralled everyone watching. Jacki's performances with Wahingdoh earned him a call to the Indian national football team too.

The midfielder went on to represent FC Pune City, Salgaocar, Mumbai City, East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, and FC Goa before joining Jamshedpur FC.

Jacki will be handed the squad number 12 for the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISL ISL 2020 ISL Transfers Jamshedpur FC Jackichand Singh
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp