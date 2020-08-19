STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let's enjoy this moment and get ready for final: Sergio Rico on PSG's Champions League semi-final win

PSG registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final here on Wednesday. Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat Velasco scored one goal each in the match to hand their side a win.

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LISBON: Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is elated over the club's semi-final win and said after enjoying the moment, the players should start preparing for the final.

This is the first time that PSG secured a spot in the final of the Champions League.

"I'm really happy. The team was incredible and we were the better side tonight. Now we can celebrate this match that is already part of club history. I'm happy with the job we've done. It was a tough game because of what was at stake. We prepared well for this match all week," the club's official website quoted Rico as saying.

"I felt great all week. I'm happy with my performance and the hard work of my teammates and the coaching staff made this victory possible. Tonight is all positive. Let's enjoy the moment and then get ready for Sunday," he added.

In the second semi-final, Bayern Munich and Lyon will compete against each other and the winner will face PSG in the final of the tournament.

The final of the Champions League is scheduled to be played on August 24.

