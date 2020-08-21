STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Harry Maguire cooperating with Greek authorities after arrest: Manchester United

Local police said three British nationals face charges of verbally abusing and using physical violence against police after officers were called to an incident in Mykonos island.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Harry Maguire. (File | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is 'fully cooperating' with Greek authorities, the English club said Friday, following reports he has been arrested after an incident on the island of Mykonos.

United said it was 'aware of an alleged incident' involving the England center back on Thursday and has made contact with him.

Local police said three British nationals face charges of verbally abusing and using physical violence against police after officers were called to an incident in Mykonos involving two groups of people.

The three men were placed under arrest after attacking the officers outside the police station, police said, without naming Maguire.

United's players are on their offseason break after losing in the Europa League quarterfinals last weekend.

Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harry Maguire Manchester United
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp