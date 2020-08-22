STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 to win sixth Europa League

The game started at breakneck pace despite being the 54th game of 2019-20 for both teams in a season extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 22nd August 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sevilla players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan

Sevilla players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOGNE: The longest Europa League season came down to a defender’s spectacular shot and a striker trying to keep it out.

Instead of blocking Diego Carlos' overhead kick — which was going wide — Romelu Lukaku deflected it into his own net. That handed Sevilla a 3-2 win in the final Friday and a record sixth Europa League title.

And it gave Lukaku the distinction of scoring for both teams.

Sevilla's Diego Carlos jumps for an overhead kick during the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan. (Photo | AP)

The Belgium striker had given Inter a perfect start with an early goal after winning his first duel with Diego Carlos, who could easily have been sent off in the process. The Brazilian defender was the last defender when he fouled Lukaku on a counterattack in the third minute but was only given a yellow card.

Lukaku scored the spot-kick, but Sevilla fought its way back into the game with two headers from Luuk de Jong, setting the stage for Diego Carlos to hit his game-winning kick in the 74th.

“If you win the penalty and it’s a red card, if indeed it was a red card, then ultimately the match would have been a lot less tough,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said through a translator. “The referee made a decision in the end. That’s the way he read this decision and there’s also VAR, but we know VAR is used differently in every different country.”

Conte also hinted he could leave Inter after his first season as coach brought runner-up finishes in Serie A and the Europa League. The loss extended Inter’s wait for a first European trophy since Jose Mourinho led the Italian club to the Champions League title in 2010.

Sevilla has won the Europa League in four of the last seven seasons.

Sevilla's Diego Carlos celebrates with the trophy
after winning the Europa League final soccer match
between Sevilla and Inter Milan (Photo | AP)

“This group deserve this. We’ve been fighting all season and getting over the problems that we’ve encountered,” said Sevilla right-back Jesus Navas, who won his third Europa League with Sevilla — 14 years after his first.

The game started at breakneck pace despite being the 54th game of 2019-20 for both teams in a season extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After just three minutes Lukaku surged away with the ball when a Sevilla attacking throw-in was cleared, and Diego Carlos pushed him down as he prepared to shoot. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou had played a key part in Sevilla’s run to the final but could do nothing to stop Lukaku’s powerful penalty kick into the bottom-left corner.

The lead lasted just seven minutes before Luuk de Jong leveled the score with a diving header off a cross from right-back Jesus Navas.

De Jong was rewarded with a start after scoring the winning goal as a substitute against Manchester United in the semifinals. The Dutch striker gave Sevilla a 2-1 lead in the 33rd with a header at the far post at a free kick, but three minutes later Inter scored in nearly identical fashion, Diego Godin heading in from almost the same position off Marcelo Brozovic’s free-kick.

Sevilla's head coach Julen Lopetegui is thrown in the air as he
celebrates with players at the end of the Europa League final
soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan (Photo | AP)

De Jong put Sevilla in front 2-1 with a header at a free kick in the 33rd, but Inter defender Diego Godin responded with his own headed goal three minutes later. Lukaku could have put Inter back in front in the 65th when he burst in behind Sevilla's defense but Bounou charged out to block his low shot.

After Sevilla reclaimed the lead, Jules Koundé stopped Inter leveling once again when he cleared substitute Alexis Sanchez's shot off the line in the 82nd.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said he was delighted to win a trophy with Sevilla in his first job since spending barely three months in charge of Real Madrid in 2018. He had lost his job as Spain coach on the eve of the World Cup over his decision to take over Real.

“It was a very emotional game but in the second half we controlled the game a bit better we dug in," Lopetegui said through a translator, paying particular tribute to Diego Carlos. "He gave away the penalty then he scored that wonderful overhead kick."

In a season defined by the coronavirus pandemic, Sevilla finished with a player on the field who had his own season disrupted by a positive test for COVID-19.

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj was a late arrival to the Europa League tournament “bubble” in Germany after a period in isolation following his positive test last month. He didn’t report any symptoms.

He was welcomed by his teammates with hugs last week and was a late substitute in the semifinal win over Manchester United before replacing Diego Carlos in the 86th minute of the final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Europa League Sevilla Inter Milan Diego Carlos Romelu Lukaku
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp