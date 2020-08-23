STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bhaichung Bhutia wants AIFF to focus on regular Asian Cup, Youth World Cup qualification

Bhutia stressed on the importance of continuously producing quality players for the national team by focussing on the grassroots.

Published: 23rd August 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia says Indian football teams must strive to regularly qualify for the Asian Cup and FIFA youth World Cups if they are to become a force to reckon with in the continent.

Bhutia stressed on the importance of continuously producing quality players for the national team by focussing on the grassroots.

"For the national team, we need to keep producing good quality players.

We do have good players at the moment but if we want to compete with the best in Asia, we need to keep producing bigger and better players," Bhutia told AIFF TV.

"AIFF has focused on grassroots a lot. We need to be strong at the grassroots and we are working on it.

"Our target for the national teams should be qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup and the FIFA youth World Cups on a regular basis."

According to him, an increase in the number of matches and exposure tours has helped the Indian football team improve its ranking in recent years.

The first Indian to have played 100 international matches, Bhutia said improved infrastructure, since he hung up his boots in 2011, has also played a part in the team's steady growth.

"The kind of support, the platforms, the level of competition, the players, the coaching staff -- all are much, much better than what we got previously," Bhutia said.

"Now, the number of matches played by the national team is three or four times the number we played in the initial stages," he added.

Nicknamed 'Sikkimese Sniper' for his ability to score at will, Bhutia remains one of the country's finest strikers and held the record for the most number of goals scored till his successor, Sunil Chhetri, surpassed it.

"We had fewer games in comparison and often would get drawn against tough teams in qualification games. Players now are getting many more matches and so much exposure. It has helped them to improve and get better over time," he stated.

The 43-year-old Bhutia, who made his senior India debut in 1995, shared his views on the positive impact made by the Indian Super League, which began in 2014.

"With the Hero ISL coming in, you can see that the infrastructure, training grounds, matches, coaching and quality of pitches are of much higher standards.

"In my time, we would have some difficult pitches to play on where the ball did not even roll.

However, I have many great memories of those matches and I thoroughly enjoyed playing," he quipped.

Asked if he has any regrets on not being able to play in the ISL, Bhutia, who was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 1998 and the Padma Shri in 2008, said he is happy with whatever he has got during an illustrious career.

"I am happy with the opportunities I had in my career. I don't regret not playing in the ISL. Everyone should be happy with what you have.

"I was lucky to have the I-League in our time and most of us were fortunate to play in it. Football in India is developing and the standard, infrastructure and coaching level is all improving continuously," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhaichung Bhutia Indian football Indian football team Asian Cup FIFA FIFA World Cup AIFF
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp