Keylor Navas starts for PSG in Champions League final, Kingsley Coman in Bayern line-up

Navas has won the Champions League three times before with Real Madrid but had been a doubt with the same muscle injury that kept him out of the 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig.

Published: 23rd August 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

The trophy is on display prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LISBON: Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been declared fit to start and is in Paris Saint-Germain's line-up to face Bayern Munich in Sunday's Champions League final in Lisbon.

Sergio Rico makes way for Navas but the rest of Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up is unchanged.

That means Italian playmaker Marco Verratti has to settle for a place on the bench despite also having been declared fit after injury.

Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera keep their places alongside Marquinhos in midfield, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in a three-man Paris attack.

For Bayern, Jerome Boateng is fit to start in central defence despite coming off in their 3-0 semi-final defeat of Lyon.

Coach Hansi Flick does make one change, however, with Ivan Perisic making way for Kingsley Coman on the left wing.

Coman, a French international, was born in Paris and began his career at PSG.

Bayern are looking to win the European Cup for the sixth time altogether, and a third time in the Champions League era.

In contrast, this is PSG's first final.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer (capt); Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Mueller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Coach: Hansi Flick (GER)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

