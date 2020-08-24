STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kingsley Coman scores as Bayern Munich beats PSG 1-0 to win sixth Champions League title

While Bayern Munich won its first final since 2013, PSG has yet to lift the European Cup despite more than USD 1 billion being spent on players in nine years.

Published: 24th August 2020 02:43 AM

Bayern Munich players lift the trophy after they won the Champions League final against PSG at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Bayern Munich players lift the trophy after they won the Champions League final against PSG at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LISBON: Kingsley Coman headed Bayern Munich to a sixth Champions League title on Sunday, scoring against boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain to seal a 1-0 victory in the first final to be played without fans.

While Bayern won its first final since 2013, PSG has yet to lift the European Cup despite more than $1 billion being spent on players in nine years.

More than $500 million was spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria but PSG looked far from formidable or threatening against the Bavarian giants who felt more assured on European club football’s biggest stage.

As the costly front three were frustrated in front of goal, it was instead a winger who grew up in Paris and started his career at PSG who inflicted the blow.

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League final against PSG at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. (Photo | AP)

The 24-year-old Coman ghosted in at the far post unchecked by the PSG defense and was ready to meet a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute.

The singing PSG contingent around the directors’ box was silenced in a stadium that was largely empty due to coronavirus restrictions.

It completed an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick, who took charge in November with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.

The season is now over -- three months later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic pause in play -- with Bayern treble winners.

The European Cup joins the Bundesliga trophy -- won for an eighth successive season and the German Cup.

Bayern joins deposed champion Liverpool as six-time champions of Europe, only behind AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13).

