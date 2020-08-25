STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-19 travel restrictions: FIFA exempts players from internationals in some countries

European national teams are scheduled to begin qualifying groups for the 2020-21 Nations League, with games on Sept.3-8.

Published: 25th August 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ZURICH: Clubs may be exempt from releasing players for upcoming national-team games in European countries that have travel restrictions because of the pandemic, FIFA said.

FIFA said it will waive the obligation on clubs to hand over their players for the international break that starts Aug.31 if they have to go to countries with national travel restrictions or quarantine periods of at least five days.

European national teams are scheduled to begin qualifying groups for the 2020-21 Nations League, with games on Sept.3-8.

The women's international call-up dates are Sept.14-22.

The other five continental confederations opted to postpone games that were scheduled for the same window.

UEFA has asked member federations to seek exemptions for soccer players from national governments in order to avoid quarantines.

If those exemptions are not given, FIFA said Monday that players don't have to leave their clubs if their travel demands would require a five-day quarantine or self-isolation period.

Some of Europe's top soccer leagues, including England and Spain, have their opening games on the Sept.12-13 weekend, fewer than five days after the international call-up period ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp