STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro 2020 postponement cost UEFA €100 million, now open to adaptations

The lack of a vaccine, and the unpredictability of the pandemic, poses even more logistical complexities for a tournament that is already using 12 cities across Europe.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

A woman wears a medical mask walks past a sign with Euro 2020 emblem in St.Petersburg where UEFA planned to host four UEFA EURO 2020 matches

A woman wears a medical mask walks past a sign with Euro 2020 emblem in St.Petersburg where UEFA planned to host four UEFA EURO 2020 matches. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LISBON: Having only just handed out the Champions League - three months later than planned - UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is watching anxiously as the new season is already being disrupted by coronavirus cases.

The season should end with the European Championship being played in June and July 2021. But that is also how last season should have been completed before the pandemic forced UEFA in March to postpone its quadrennial event.

The lack of a vaccine, and the unpredictability of the pandemic, poses even more logistical complexities for a tournament that is already using 12 cities across Europe, with the semifinals and final at Wembley Stadium in London.

“For now, everyone confirmed and for now we stick to our plan to play 12 countries,” Ceferin said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But in February, we didn’t know that we would not play the Euro this year. So we are ready to adapt to any any kind of situation.

"But, for now, it looks like we will play the same system in 12 countries and I’m confident that that we will do it next year.”

Postponing Euro 2020 has already cost UEFA €100 million, Ceferin estimates. The financial impact could be greater on UEFA and European football nations if there is further disruption to the staging of the tournament.

“We will have to assess the situation when we finally get the vaccine and things get normal because, for now, you don’t know what will happen ... and when the situation will become normal,” Ceferin said. “The biggest problem in all that is predictability.”

The coronavirus is already causing problems for the early stages of the Champions League and Europa League. Teams from Kosovo have had games forfeited or postponed this month due to players contracting COVID-19.

“This is one of the most challenging things about the qualifying for now,” Ceferin said. “But if the governments will react in a way that they don’t allow teams to play, then we will have to think that the teams from those countries will have to play on a neutral ground.”

The immediate priority is ensuring the 55 national teams crisscrossing Europe can play their Nations League games in two weeks. Then there is the start of the group stage of the Champions League and Europa League in October.

"Countries are on the green list today and red list tomorrow,” Ceferin said. "We had some cases in football, quite a few. So the thing is, it’s very challenging and very difficult. But on top of it, absolutely unpredictable. And you never know what will happen tomorrow.”

Ceferin is hopeful, though, that fans can return to stadiums for European games by October. When Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night, it was the first Champions League final to be played without fans.

“It's sad in the stadium where you hear the coaches shout,” Ceferin said. “It’s not the same football, but it’s still better than nothing. I hope that we will have at least some spectators in in October. I think we should start if the situation with COVID doesn’t worse.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wembley stadium Euro 2020 UEFA Euro Cup Aleksander Ceferin COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp