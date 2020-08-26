Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

After almost two decades, Lionel Messi has asked Barcelona for a transfer. Here's a comprehensive look at how and why the relationship broke down and what clause the Argentine has activated...

What happened on Tuesday night?

The 33-year-old sent a fax through his lawyers saying he wants to activate a clause in his contract which would enable him to walk out of Barcelona as a free agent after the end of the 2019-20 season. According to The Athletic, Messi should have made this decision known to the Barcelona board latest by June 10 to activate the clause. His contract lasts until 2020-21.

Why did Messi wait till August 25?

This is where lawyers could get involved. Because the season was extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Messi's camp is of the belief he had time till the end of August to exercise his right to the clause. The board officials, going by initial noise, maintain the clause has expired.

What happens now?

If Messi's desire is final and he wants to leave irrespective of board room changes, Barca's stance is simple. "Pay his fee release and he is yours." His release fee is stated to be €700 million (($828 million). Otherwise, this could well end up in court with the legal fine print examined by all and sundry.

What are the alternatives?

This could yet be a power play by Messi. The current board - headed by president Josep Bartomeu - are deeply unpopular and if all/most of them agree to step down, Messi could yet remain at Nou Camp. Fans demanded Bartomeu's resignation after the news broke. For the time being though, this is just speculation.

Why did it come to this?

A series of Champions League hammerings, each one more embarrassing than the last, was the trigger. Needless to say, 2-8 against Bayern was the lowest point. That he has not won the Champions League since 2015 is said to rankle him. Off-field developments did not help either.

Give an example?

Erneste Valverde's firing early this year. Barca's sporting director, Eric Abidal, in an interview to Spanish daily Sport blamed players for axing Valverde. Messi took it to heart. On at least two occasions - an Instagram story followed by an interview to Mundo Deportivo - Messi set his stall out.

What did he say?

In the Insta story, translated from Spanish, Messi wrote: "I honestly don't like to do these things but I think everyone has to be responsible for their tasks and take care of their decisions. (...) I think when talking about players, we should give names because otherwise we are getting everyone dirty and feeding things that are said and are not true."

Hypothetically, who can afford him?

Even if Messi gets his wish and walks out of the place he joined in his early teens, only a few clubs can afford his monstrous pay packet (said to be around €100 million a year). Man City, Man United, PSG and Bayern Munich could all theoretically do a deal. Inter Milan are also linked. But if Barca stand firm and demand a fee, that is a different conversation.

€700 million

Reported release fee club buying him has to pay Barcelona

€100 million

Messi's estimated annual pay packet at Nou Camp

€1 million

His approximate weekly salary currently

Sept 12

Start of La Liga 2020-21 season

