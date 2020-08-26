STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jamie Vardy signs three-year contract extension at Leicester City

He has scored 129 goals in 309 appearances for Leicester and is fourth on the club's all-time scoring charts.

Published: 26th August 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Jamie Vardy has signed a one-year contract extension at Leicester City that will take him beyond his 36th birthday, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Foxes have rewarded the striker after he scored 23 goals to claim the Premier League's Golden Boot last season.

The deal will take Vardy, 33, to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Vardy said: "The journey that I've been on with this football club is hard to describe, and although we've accomplished so much together already, I know that I've got so much more to achieve with this team, so it's a special feeling to be able to commit my future to Leicester City once again."

The forward was signed from then non-league Fleetwood Town in 2012.

He has scored 129 goals in 309 appearances for Leicester and is fourth on the club's all-time scoring charts.

Leicester finished fifth in the Premier League and will play in the Europa League next season.

Midfielder James Maddison signed a new four-year deal this week and Nampalys Mendy also agreed a contract extension.

But England left-back Ben Chilwell is expected to join Frank Lampard's Chelsea.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Football signings Jamie Vardy EPL Leicester City
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp