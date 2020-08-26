Jurgen Klopp dismisses concerns after Virgil van Dijk sustains injury during friendly

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has allayed any concerns regarding the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, insisting that the injury sustained by the player 'will not be a problem'.

During a friendly match against RB Salzburg on Tuesday, the centre-back was forced off in the 55th minute at Red Bull Arena, where Rhian Brewster struck twice in the second half for the Reds.

"Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it. It should not be, and is, no problem. In the moment it is of course not cool but there will not be a problem," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool had witnessed a 2-2 draw in the match.

The Klopp-led side is now gearing up for the Community Shield clash against Arsenal, slated to take place on August 29.