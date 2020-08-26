STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp dismisses concerns after Virgil van Dijk sustains injury during friendly

During a friendly match against RB Salzburg on Tuesday, the centre-back was forced off in the 55th minute at Red Bull Arena, where Rhian Brewster struck twice in the second half for the Reds.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jurgen Klopp with Virgil van Dijk. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has allayed any concerns regarding the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, insisting that the injury sustained by the player 'will not be a problem'.

During a friendly match against RB Salzburg on Tuesday, the centre-back was forced off in the 55th minute at Red Bull Arena, where Rhian Brewster struck twice in the second half for the Reds.

"Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it. It should not be, and is, no problem. In the moment it is of course not cool but there will not be a problem," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool had witnessed a 2-2 draw in the match.

The Klopp-led side is now gearing up for the Community Shield clash against Arsenal, slated to take place on August 29. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp