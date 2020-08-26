Pedro Rodriguez signs three-year Roma deal

By AFP

MILAN: Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez on Tuesday signed a three-year contract with Serie A club Roma after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old former World Cup winner becomes the Italian club's first summer signing on a deal which runs until June 2023.

"I am delighted to be here at Roma," Pedro said. "I'm excited for this challenge and to compete to achieve our targets over the coming seasons."

The former Barcelona and Chelsea forward has won 25 major trophies in his career including the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League and La Liga.

He made 65 appearances for Spain, scoring 17 goals, winning the World Cup in 2010 and European Championship in 2012.

"It's a privilege for us to be able to welcome a player of Pedro's quality to the Roma family," said Roma CEO Guido Fienga.

Pedro spent the last five seasons at Chelsea, helping the club to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League during that span.

He began his senior career at Barcelona, where he won the treble twice and the Champions League three times, scoring in the 2011 final.

Roma finished fifth in Serie A last season with the new campaign due to get underway on September 19.