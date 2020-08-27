STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC youngsters pen new multi-year contracts

A versatile forward capable of playing across the frontline, Aman has made waves at youth level for the Indian national team and Chennaiyin.

Published: 27th August 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC players during a training session. (Photo | EPS/D sampathkumar)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced that defender Reamsochung 'Remi' Aimol  (20), goalkeeper Samik Mitra (19) and forward Aman Chetri (19) have each signed new multi-year contracts.

The club can also confirm that the trio of youngsters will be included in the 25-man CFC squad for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. While Samik and Aman are being promoted from the CFC B team to the first-team, Remi already has two senior CFC appearances to his name, one apiece in the ISL and AFC Cup.

This means CFC's ISL roster will feature five developmental players (those born on or after January 1, 2000), with the trio joining forward Rahim Ali and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar who also meet the eligibility criteria. 

And as things stand, Chennaiyin's Indian contingent for the upcoming ISL season comprises 12 players below the age of 25, underlining the club's commitment to providing young domestic talents the platform to excel at Indian football's biggest stage.

After training with the CFC first-team prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Remi Aimol had a loan spell at AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League before returning to CFC and making his senior debut in the 3-2 AFC Cup win over Manang Marshyangdi in Nepal in June 2019.

"Being a part of Chennaiyin FC has been an amazing experience. The club has helped me improve and develop immensely. I have come to think of it as a second home and I take great pleasure in continuing for the seasons to come. I am ready to take on everything and will give my 100 per cent," said a determined Remi from his hometown of Chandel in Manipur.

A tenacious presence between the sticks, young custodian Samik Mitra impressed for the CFC U-18s and B team before earning loan spells at Indian Arrows over the last two campaigns.

"Chennaiyin has given me a great platform to grow. In my time here, I have improved in all aspects, as a player and as a human being. CFC is a second family to me. I am very happy to stay here for longer and am motivated to help bring the ISL trophy back home to Chennai where it belongs," said Samik, who is keen to continue his development with the senior team.

A versatile forward capable of playing across the frontline, Aman has made waves at youth level for the Indian national team and Chennaiyin. Most recently Aman was part of the Indian team that won the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship, scoring in a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka. He also featured for the Indian Arrows in the previous I-League season, on loan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Samik Mitra Aman Chetri Reamsochung 'Remi' Aimol 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp