Chennaiyin FC youngsters pen new multi-year contracts

By IANS

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced that defender Reamsochung 'Remi' Aimol (20), goalkeeper Samik Mitra (19) and forward Aman Chetri (19) have each signed new multi-year contracts.

The club can also confirm that the trio of youngsters will be included in the 25-man CFC squad for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. While Samik and Aman are being promoted from the CFC B team to the first-team, Remi already has two senior CFC appearances to his name, one apiece in the ISL and AFC Cup.

This means CFC's ISL roster will feature five developmental players (those born on or after January 1, 2000), with the trio joining forward Rahim Ali and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar who also meet the eligibility criteria.

And as things stand, Chennaiyin's Indian contingent for the upcoming ISL season comprises 12 players below the age of 25, underlining the club's commitment to providing young domestic talents the platform to excel at Indian football's biggest stage.

After training with the CFC first-team prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Remi Aimol had a loan spell at AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League before returning to CFC and making his senior debut in the 3-2 AFC Cup win over Manang Marshyangdi in Nepal in June 2019.

"Being a part of Chennaiyin FC has been an amazing experience. The club has helped me improve and develop immensely. I have come to think of it as a second home and I take great pleasure in continuing for the seasons to come. I am ready to take on everything and will give my 100 per cent," said a determined Remi from his hometown of Chandel in Manipur.

A tenacious presence between the sticks, young custodian Samik Mitra impressed for the CFC U-18s and B team before earning loan spells at Indian Arrows over the last two campaigns.

"Chennaiyin has given me a great platform to grow. In my time here, I have improved in all aspects, as a player and as a human being. CFC is a second family to me. I am very happy to stay here for longer and am motivated to help bring the ISL trophy back home to Chennai where it belongs," said Samik, who is keen to continue his development with the senior team.

A versatile forward capable of playing across the frontline, Aman has made waves at youth level for the Indian national team and Chennaiyin. Most recently Aman was part of the Indian team that won the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship, scoring in a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka. He also featured for the Indian Arrows in the previous I-League season, on loan.