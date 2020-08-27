STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lyon reaches fifth straight women's Champions League final after defeat win over Paris Saint-Germain

PSG's Grace Geyoro was sent off in the 66th and Lyon's Nikita Parris was ejected in the 75th, both with second yellow cards on Wednesday.

Published: 27th August 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Lyon players celebrate at the end of the Women's Champions League semifinal soccer match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain in Bilbao

Lyon players celebrate at the end of the Women's Champions League semifinal soccer match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain in Bilbao. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

SAN SEBASTIAN: Lyon reached the final of the women's Champions League for the fifth straight time after Wendie Renard scored with a 67th-minute header to secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Lyon will seek its fifth consecutive title in Sunday's final against Wolfsburg, which defeated Barcelona in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

Both teams finished the match with 10 players. PSG's Grace Geyoro was sent off in the 66th and Lyon's Nikita Parris was ejected in the 75th, both with second yellow cards on Wednesday. "I loved the game, it was a great contest and a match of a particularly high quality. It was combative, tactical and of the quality we expect today," Lyon coach Jean-Luc Vasseur said.

Wolfsburg will be trying to win its third European title after back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014. "It was a tight match, but we're really happy to be playing in another final. We gave a very strong performance this evening," Lyon defender Lucy Bronze said.

Lyon, a six-time winner and a nine-time finalist, beat Wolfsburg in the 2016 and 2018 finals. Wolfsburg defeated Lyon in the 2013 decider. "Wolfsburg are a great team to face in the final, we know them well. They have quality, younger players arguably, but lots of quality," Vasseur said.

PSG, seeking its first women's Champions League trophy, was trying to reach the final for the third time. It was runner-up to Lyon in 2017. It also lost to its French rival in the 2016 semifinals. The final will played be at Real Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastián, which is hosting the mini-tournament that began with the quarterfinals.

All matches have been played without fans. Athletic Bilbao's San Mamés stadium also hosted games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Champions League Lyon womens football Paris Saint Germain Wendie Renard
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp