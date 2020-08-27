Messi to break silence, will explain decision to leave Barcelona

By ANI

BARCELONA: Argentine striker Lionel Messi is mulling to come out in the open to explain to the world as to why he has decided to leave Spanish club Barcelona.

As of now, no date has been decided as to when Messi will break his silence, but the striker is planning to give his version of the story, Goal.com reported.

As per a report in Goal.com, Messi is also looking to give a heartfelt message to the fans of Barcelona who have continuously asking the striker to stay with the club.

On Tuesday, Messi had shocked Barcelona by asking the club to let him leave.

Messi had asked Barcelona to activate a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for free, Goal.com reported.

His contract with Barcelona is currently up to 2021.

Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are the few clubs that have shown an interest in Messi.

Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has managed to win Ballon d'Or six times.

Over the past few days, serious speculation was doing the rounds about Messi's future with Barcelona.

Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been facing a crisis.

Head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed and Ronald Koeman was appointed the new coach of Barcelona.

Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season.

Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.

Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona.