STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Messi to break silence, will explain decision to leave Barcelona

Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has managed to win Ballon d'Or six times.

Published: 27th August 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match with Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match with Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Argentine striker Lionel Messi is mulling to come out in the open to explain to the world as to why he has decided to leave Spanish club Barcelona.

As of now, no date has been decided as to when Messi will break his silence, but the striker is planning to give his version of the story, Goal.com reported.

As per a report in Goal.com, Messi is also looking to give a heartfelt message to the fans of Barcelona who have continuously asking the striker to stay with the club.

On Tuesday, Messi had shocked Barcelona by asking the club to let him leave.

Messi had asked Barcelona to activate a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for free, Goal.com reported.

His contract with Barcelona is currently up to 2021.

Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are the few clubs that have shown an interest in Messi.

Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has managed to win Ballon d'Or six times.

Over the past few days, serious speculation was doing the rounds about Messi's future with Barcelona.

Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been facing a crisis.

Head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed and Ronald Koeman was appointed the new coach of Barcelona.

Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season.

Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.

Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lionel Messi Barcelona
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp