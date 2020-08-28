STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Midfielder Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC for upcoming ISL

Victor turned professional in 2005 when he graduated into the senior side of Brazilian team Nautico, before stints with Sao Caetano and Treze.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad FC. (Photo | Twitter/@HydFCOfficial)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday announced the signing of Brazillian defensive midfielder Joao Victor De Albuquerque Bruno ahead of the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is commonly known as 'Joao Victor', joins from the Greek Super League side OFI Crete FC and has penned a one-year deal with the Indian club.

"I am very happy to have signed for Hyderabad FC.

It's an exciting project and a good challenge for me given the composition of the team," Victor said.

"We have a nice mix of experienced and young Indian players in the squad, and I hope that my experience helps the team on the field.

I am eager to join up with my teammates soon and get back into action," he added.

Victor turned professional in 2005 when he graduated into the senior side of Brazilian team Nautico, before stints with Sao Caetano and Treze.

He then made the move overseas signing for FC Bunyodkor who he helped win the Uzbekistan Super League in 2009.

In his second year with the Uzbek club, he was signed by La Liga side Mallorca who he helped to an eighth position finish in the 2011-12 season of the Spanish top-flight.

After a five-year spell with Mallorca, Victor turned out for Cypriot first division side Anorthosis Famagusta FC before playing for Umm Salal FC in the Qatar Stars League.

A move back to a European top-flight followed as he joined Greek side OFI Crete FC for the latter half of the 2019-20 season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad FC ISL Joao Victor De Albuquerque Bruno
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp