STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'No chance': Klopp rules out Liverpool move for Messi

And Klopp conceded Liverpool's bid to retain the Premier League crown would clearly be under threat if Messi joined City.

Published: 28th August 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday there is "no chance" of Liverpool signing Lionel Messi, but the German admits the unsettled Barcelona star would be a great addition to the Premier League. 

Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave after growing unhappy with the club's problems on and off the pitch.

The Argentina forward has been linked with a move to Manchester City, where he could link up with his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus have also been mooted as potential destinations for Messi if he gets his wish to quit the Camp Nou.

Klopp insisted he would love to have Messi, but made it clear the 33-year-old would not end up at Anfield.

"Interest? Who doesn't want to have Messi in their team? But no chance," Klopp told reporters.

Liverpool finished 18 points ahead of second placed City last season as they won the English title for the first time since 1990.

And Klopp conceded Liverpool's bid to retain the Premier League crown would clearly be under threat if Messi joined City.

But the former Borussia Dortmund boss believes it would be a significant coup for English football to have one of the world's greatest ever players in the Premier League.

"It would obviously help Man City and make it more difficult to beat them," Klopp said.

"For the Premier League it would be great, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Lionel Messi Premier League Barcelona
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp