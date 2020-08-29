STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp says 'Black Lives Matter' sporting boycott unlikely in England

His remark comes as various sports in America were called off earlier this week as protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake continued.

Players of MSL side Los Angeles FC pose for a group photo wearing 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts prior to their game against Real Salt Lake was called off. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the US sporting boycotts won't make their way to England even though the battle against racism is a "worldwide issue".

"Whatever actions they take there they will have their reasons for it and I don't see them at the moment coming to England, but we have to see. It is a worldwide issue but, at the moment for some specific cases, they are thinking about proper actions in America because another thing happened that shouldn't have happened," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"That is why the players there do what they do but I don't see it coming at the moment in England," he added.

Earlier this week, many from the National Basketball Association (NBA) boycotted their games after Blake was shot seven times in Wisconsin.

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and the WNBA also called off their games amid the anti-racism demonstrations taking place America.

England's football community had shown its solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement when the 2019-20 season resumed in June after a coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

All clubs wore jerseys with "Black Lives Matter" printed on the back and players also took a knee before the start of each game in memory of George Floyd, who passed away after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League season and the side will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield later today. 

