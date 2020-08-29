STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

No negotiations with Lionel Messi until contract expiry: Barcelona

A lengthy legal battle may ensue as the 33-year-old forward is expected to say the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 29th August 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi | AP

Lionel Messi gestures his teammates ahead of taking a corner kick. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi, who told the club earlier this week that he wanted to leave.

Spanish media say Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation, but Barcelona confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.

Earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season, but the club said the clause had already expired.

ALSO READ | Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Clubs who can afford the Argentina captain

A lengthy legal battle may ensue as the 33-year-old forward is expected to say the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona is not willing to give up on the player, especially not for free.

Messi's contract, which ends in June 2021, has a buyout clause of 700 million euros ($831 million).

He has been with the club for nearly two decades, leading it to more than three-dozen titles and holding most of its individual records.

Spanish media said Messi and his team contacted the club late this week to try to discuss his situation.

He had announced his intention to leave by sending the club a burofax, a certified document similar to a telegram.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu reportedly tried to meet with the player after his decision to leave was announced.

He later said he was willing to resign if that was what it took to get Messi to stay, and if the six-times Ballon D'Or winner admitted the president's presence at the club was the reason he wanted to leave.

Messi reportedly talked to new coach Ronald Koeman before making his decision to leave.

Messi hasn't spoken publicly since the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on August 14, one of the worst defeats in the player's career and in the club's history.

ALSO READ | After Barcelona, Lionel Messi's Argentine hometown dreams of his return

He was outspoken against some of the club's decisions this season, the first without a title since 2007-08.

Spanish radio station SER said on Saturday that Barcelona was ending its contract with its current law firm because it also worked for Messi.

The players are expected to return from their break on Sunday to undergo coronavirus testing.

Training is scheduled to resume on Monday ahead of the start of the Spanish league season on the second weekend of September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona Lionel Messi football transfers Summer transfer window La Liga
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp