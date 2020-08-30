After swapping Bengaluru FC for Kerala Blasters, Nishu Kumar primed for fresh challenge

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The departure of star players like Sandesh Jhingan and Bartholomew Ogbeche from Kerala Blasters in the off-season raised questions about what direction the club was going ahead of the new season.

The 2019-20 season was one to forget for the franchise after they finished seventh, and to lose your key players at the end of it made the fans worried. However, the arrival of Nishu Kumar from Bengaluru FC was one of the biggest statements that the club made to indicate that they have a plan in place and the 22-year-old could be central to it.

Blasters managed to convince one of the top defenders in the country to leave a side like Bengaluru FC, where he won major titles. The fact that Bengaluru didn’t want to lose such a prized asset made it a coup for Blasters.

Nishu ticks all the boxes when it comes to being a signature signing — titles, experience, talent and best years ahead of him. In terms of having top names at the club, it even somewhat compensated for the loss of Jhingan who was a fan favourite.

“Sandesh Jhingan is a very good player and the fans loved him a lot. Since the day my announcement was made, the fans have received the news with positivity. I want to make my own impression on the club with my performances to help them win trophies and hopefully we can achieve great things together,” said Nishu.

After four trophies in five seasons at BFC, the Uttar Pradesh native felt it was time for a new challenge. “Bengaluru FC is one of the biggest clubs and I feel so blessed that I started my career there. But sometimes, you should be ready to take up new challenges and try new circumstances and that’s why I decided to take up this challenge.

I had a call with the owner and they were keen to sign me. They also told me about their future plans and how they were building a good team,” he said. Nishu is a versatile defender who can play as a fullback on either side of the pitch and can even feature further forward in midfield.

He can also chip in with crucial goals from time to time. Coaches love versatile players as they provide multiple possibilities and Nishu could be a valuable member of the squad. "I don’t want to take anything for granted and I want to fight for my place and be a regular in the team. I have to perform to my best here,” he said.

Blasters have been carrying out a major overhaul ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League, and besides Nishu, the arrival of Kibu Vicuna from Mohun Bagan is another step in the rebuilding process. Nishu feels that the Spaniard who guided Bagan to the I-League title last season is the right man for the job.

"The coach was at Mohun Bagan last season and I saw some of their games and they were playing good football. They were keeping the ball and I liked the way they were playing. I spoke to him and he’s very positive. Kerala Blasters are signing young players and I’m very happy and optimistic about the future and I’m very positive about the new signings," he said.