STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Shootouts like 'lottery': Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool not to 'panic' after Community Shield defeat

Arsenal had defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the Community Shield on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Published: 30th August 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

virgil van

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk stretches himself during a warmup session. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has said that the club should not 'panic' after suffering a defeat in the Community Shield clash against Arsenal, stressing that penalty shootouts are just like a 'lottery'.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the Community Shield on Saturday here at the Wembley Stadium. The normal 90 minutes action had ended in a 1-1 draw, and as a result, the match went into a penalty shootout.

MATCH REPORT | Community Shield: Aubameyang seals Arsenal win vs Liverpool

"During the whole game, we played well, dominated, pressed them well, and created many chances. Obviously in the end penalties is just a lottery and anything can happen," the club's official website quoted Van Dijk as saying.

"We are disappointed but we have to move on. Last year we lost on penalties as well and we won the league so we shouldn't panic, but obviously we wanted to win today," he added.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had struck the opening goal in the 12th minute of the match. Liverpool pressed hard in the second half, and finally, their efforts paid off in the 73rd minute as Takumi Minamino got the equaliser for the side, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

FA Community Shield is an annual football match played between the winners of the previous season's Premier League winner and the previous season's FA Cup winners.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League title while Arsenal had won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in the final. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liverpool FA Community Shield Arsenal vs Liverpool Liverpool vs Arsenal Virgil Van Dijk
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp