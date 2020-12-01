Sevilla FC focussing on becoming a global brand

By Express News Service

Despite the dominance of Barcelona and Real Madrid, Sevilla have really made a name for themselves by winning the Europa League a record six times. These on-field successes have prompted the club to now focus on growing as a global brand within the sport and entertainment industry.

The Sevilla FC rebranding project is not a simple change of identity, but rather a global brand project.

Having defined the brand strategy, and with the club's new purpose, values and communication territories identified, the club worked seamlessly to develop a new identity, which includes the design of all of the club's key identifiers as well as the creation of a unique, ownable and highly differentiated visual and verbal style.

"Our growth plan will see the club expand internationally and adapt the way we speak to audiences around the world. We are directing investment into creating a team of incredible professionals that will help us communicate the true values of this club and what makes us unique," club CEO José María Cruz said.

The club already has plans to tie up with an unnamed Indian club and also reiterated their desire to partner with clubs around the world that fit their footballing model. This was outlined in a press conference attended by Cruz, Ramón Loarte, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer and Monchi, director of football.

Sevilla were convinced that both the new brand story and the visual identity had to be grounded along the lines of the club's heritage and trajectory, while at the same time bringing it up to date in order to connect with new generations of fans today, keeping the club's close links with the city of Seville and the Sevillian fan base at the top of mind.

"The city of Seville is our home but also an international tourist attraction for millions. It is a core part of our identity that makes an immediate visual impression, which we are now incorporating into our identity," Loarte added.