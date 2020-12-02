STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jurgen Klopp 'over the moon' after Liverpool's 1-0 win over Ajax in Champions League

Reflecting on Curtis Jones' goal, Jurgen Klopp said he will watch it again as he did not have the best position to see the goal.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:35 PM

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (R) celebrates at the end of the Champions League group D match against Ajax at Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (R) celebrates at the end of the Champions League group D match against Ajax at Anfield Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is "over the moon" after his side's win against Ajax. Liverpool defeated Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"Massive, massive. No surprise it was an open game -- it was an open game. I am absolutely over the moon with the attitude and the character we showed tonight. That's what it was all about, it is not the moment of the year for us, not to play bump, bump, bump football, especially not with an opponent like Ajax," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"We had football moments, great football moments, could have scored early and defended well, which is a big part of football. We had counter-attacking chances and football chances in the second half, scored a wonderful goal and had to defend with all we have," he added.

Curtis Jones netted the only goal scored in the match. With this win, Liverpool booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Reflecting on Jones' goal, Klopp said he will watch it again as he did not have the "best position" to see the goal.

"It was a good cross from Neco because it is not a cross directed to the goalie. For the goalie, it is a tricky situation to go there. Usually, in the end it is a goal kick because no player reacts to these balls, but they are very important - balls behind the last line. Curtis, wow... I have to watch it back, I had not the best position in the stadium to see that goal exactly - there were a lot of Ajax players in between me and the goal, but I saw when it was in the net and that's enough information for me," he said.

