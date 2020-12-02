STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

UCL: Romelu Lukaku brace helps Inter Milan beat Moenchengladbach in Group B

Gladbach still sit on top of the group after Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 earlier on Tuesday, but they are now just three points ahead of bottom side Inter.

Published: 02nd December 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku (C) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League match against Moenchengladbach. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MONCHENGLADBACH Germany): Romelu Lukaku kept Inter Milan's Champions League hopes alive on Tuesday, scoring two second-half goals to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their penultimate group game.

Lukaku's double gave Inter a much need victory in the Champions League this season in a rollercoaster game, blowing Group B wide open ahead of the final round of group matches next week.

"A leader? I'm just one of the 25 players in the squad," said the Belgium striker. "There are a lot of players who have more experience than me. I just want to help the team win, that's my only motivation on a daily basis.

"I have been playing the best football of my career for a year and a half."

It was another match-winning performance from Lukaku, who now has 13 goals in 15 European games for Inter, and one which left Gladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer scratching his head. 

"If you mark him the whole time, then they play around him, so it's a balancing act. But that's Inter for you. They have so many different facets to their game, and they showed that today," Kramer told broadcaster DAZN. 

Gladbach still sit on top of the group after Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 earlier on Tuesday, but they are now just three points ahead of bottom side Inter.

With just a single point separating the top three sides, all four teams still have a chance to qualify next week.

"We could have avoided unnecessary suffering (in the group), but we are alive and that is the most important thing," said Inter coach Antonio Conte, who is bidding to avoid his fourth Champions League group-stage exit as a coach.

Darmian strikes

In need of a win at all costs, Inter set up to hit Gladbach on the break, with Matteo Darmian causing early trouble for the German defence on the right wing.

It was Darmian who gave Inter the lead on 17 minutes, nutmegging goalkeeper Yann Sommer from a sharp angle after a neat passing move between Lukaku and Roberto Gagliardini.

Alassane Plea equalised for Gladbach on the stroke of half-time, heading in a pinpoint cross from Inter loanee Valentino Lazaro.

With Inter unsettled by the equaliser, Marcus Thuram almost headed the hosts in front shortly after the break. Yet the Italians hit back, with Lautaro Martinez hitting the post before Lukaku restored the lead.

Having been stifled by the Gladbach defence for much of the game Lukaku finally found space to shoot on 65 minutes, and sent a low strike whistling past Sommer.

The Belgian doubled the lead seven minutes later, slotting home Achraf Hakimi's cross at the end of a clinically executed counter-attack.

Gladbach hit back equally clinically, Plea squeezing the ball past Samir Handanovic on the break just two minutes after the restart.

The Frenchman found the net again seven minutes from time, but the goal was disallowed for offside after Breel Embolo was ruled to have blocked the goalkeeper's view.

"There were a few decisions which went against us at the end. I don't think Breel was in the way. I wished the officials a merry Christmas after the game," Gladbach coach Marco Rose told DAZN. 

With the group now poised on a knife edge, Inter hope to complete an unlikely escape attempt when they host Shakhtar in their final group game next Wednesday.

Gladbach, meanwhile, travel to Madrid with hopes of qualifying from the group stage for the first time in the Champions League era.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan Champions League UCL
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp