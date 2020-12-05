STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FC Goa, Kerala Blasters seek first win of ISL season

The Gaurs are also on a six-match unbeaten run against Kerala and will aim to continue that at the home venue Fatorda Stadium.

Published: 05th December 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

FC Goa players celebrate after scoring a goal.

FC Goa players celebrate after scoring a goal. (Photo | EPS/D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By PTI

MARGAO: A win eluding them in previous three outings, both FC Goa and Kerala Blasters will be desperate to grab their first three points when they face off in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Both sides have faced each other 12 times earlier with FC Goa having won on eight occasions while losing thrice.

The Gaurs are also on a six-match unbeaten run against Kerala and will aim to continue that at the home venue Fatorda Stadium.

However, both sides find themselves in the bottom half of the table with just two points each.

And there is a lot to worry about for both the coaches as they head into this contest.

While Kerala have dominated possession against all their opponents so far, they haven't been efficient in the final third of the pitch and have struggled to create chances.

Kerala are yet to score a goal from open play this season.

Both their goals so far have come from set-pieces.

At the back, Kibu Vicuna's side has appeared shaky.

The two-time finalists have also been dealt a huge blow with captain Sergio Cidoncha likely to be out of action for a while.

"Every team is a different challenge. It's true we have more similarities with FC Goa because of a similar style of play," said Vicuna.

"It's going to be a battle to have more of the ball. But they are going to play their cards and so will we."

FC Goa have managed the highest possession in the ISL so far.

But despite that, Juan Ferrando's men have also dropped points from promising positions in their previous two encounters.

The Gaurs have also shipped in four goals, all of which have come through set-pieces. They will be hoping to tighten things up at the back. 

They are set to be without midfielder Alberto Noguera, who will miss the game through suspension.

"For our supporters, I want them to enjoy the game because it is two teams trying to play football. I'm sure it's going to be a beautiful game," said Ferrando.

It is expected to be an open game with both teams having a similar style of play.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FC Goa Kerala Blasters Indian Super League isl 2020
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp