STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

India vs Australia: Got 10 minutes, did not have any pressure, says Super-sub Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal also revealed that he looked at how Adam Zampa was bowling in the ODI series, and then he decided to vary his place in the shortest format.

Published: 05th December 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Having put on a match-winning performance in the first T20I against Australia, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he did not have any pressure on him as he came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.

India defeated Australia by 11 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series. Defending 161, India restricted Australia to 150/7 as Chahal returned with the figures of 3-25.

"When Jadeja came into the dressing room, he was feeling a bit dizzy. I just got 10 minutes, I did not have any pressure, I was quite relaxed. I just ran in quickly the moment I was told I might have to play. The pitch was gripping so I decided I was not going to flight it for them, and bowl quick leg-breaks like the Australian spinners did in the ODI series," Chahal told broadcaster Sony Ten 3 after the conclusion of the first T20I.

Chahal also revealed that he looked at how Adam Zampa was bowling in the ODI series, and then he decided to vary his place in the shortest format.

"I was watching Zampa especially because the ODIs hadn't gone well for me. I wasn't able to bowl the way I usually do. I was trying to work on my bowling, and make sure I make a good comeback whenever I get the chance. Australian spinners were bowling with high speeds in the ODIs," said Chahal.

India had used the concussion substitute rule in the first T20I against Australia. The Kohli-led side brought in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Ravindra Jadeja after the latter was hit on the helmet.

Hours after the conclusion of the match, the BCCI confirmed that Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining T20I matches and Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia Yuzvendra Chahal
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp