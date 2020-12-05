STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lampard wants to stay at Chelsea beyond current contract

Chelsea had a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having won their Champions League group with a game to spare.

Published: 05th December 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond his current contract.

After guiding Chelsea through a transitional season last year, Lampard is now working to take the club to the next level. The Blues boss still has 18 months left on his current contract and has spent 220 million pound on summer signings to build the side for the future.

"In terms of my contract, time seems to have flown by and I've got 18 months left. I felt it when I came to the club, I knew there were a lot of circumstances at the beginning that were going to make last year transitional and maybe slightly difficult," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"I felt like I took the job in a different position to most recent Chelsea managers. I think people sympathise with that as well. Now, I feel like I would love to be part of the long-term plan here.

ALSO READ: We're still Liverpool, says Manager Klopp plays down injury concerns

"The signings we made in the summer, other than probably Thiago [Silva] particularly, were signings for now and the future, players that are going to progress and who will mature, and, of course, I would love to be part of that," he added.

Chelsea had a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having won their Champions League group with a game to spare. They currently sit at third spot with 19 points in 10 games in the Premier League standings and will take on Leeds United on Sunday.

"Of course, that's the club's decision and the owner's decision first and foremost, so I have to get on with the short term which starts with Leeds tomorrow. But I don't think anybody would expect me to say anything else. I'm a lucky man to be managing the club that I love and is my life. So, of course, I want to make a success of it and be here as long as I can," Lampard said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelsea Frank Lampard
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp