ISL clubs don’t help development of local talent: Indian Arrows gaffer S Venkatesh

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Away from the spotlight and sans big names, there are big dreams in the I-League nonetheless. Indian Arrows stand out in this mix, for they are the federation’s developmental team, consisting of youngsters and no foreigners. The Arrows trained at their home ground at Kalinga Stadium for a few days. The challenge for coach Shanmugam Venkatesh is getting the boys back in shape. With a new bunch of players, he doesn’t have much time. The team is in Kolkata for the IFA Shield, which should be a good preparatory outing before the I-League starting on January 9. The former midfielder, who is also assistant coach in the Indian team under Igor Stimac, spoke to TNIE. Excerpts from the interview:

How is to be back with the boys who had been away from the pitch for a long time?

Resumption of activities is not that smooth. Team members underwent isolation after arriving. When they restarted after almost eight months, some of them were in shape and some were not. There is a chance of injuries when they face top teams. Being the coach, my priority is keeping an eye on every player and prevent them from getting injured. They are the future of Indian football.

What kind of style can we expect from the Arrows?

In my philosophy, playing fearless football is important for young teams. It’s the beginning of a long journey. I will teach them how to play comfortable football. In the last edition of I-League, the team finished in the bottom. But I am satisfied because many of the players were signed up by different clubs and some played in the national team as well.

How does ISL help groom local talent?

A few states are proud to have an ISL club. These clubs do not help in the development of local talent. ISL is more of entertainment than growing local players. As a former player and captain of the national team, I feel state leagues are vital for the development of local talent. A strong state league will help national selectors find players. Clubs and the state associations must make their local league so strong that the ISL team from their state would take part in it. In my days, playing in leagues in West Bengal and Goa was a proud moment for the players.

How do you manage dual responsibilities?

It’s an honour for me to train our future generation of players. Being an assistant coach of the senior team, my job is a bit easier. On the other hand, I have learned many things from head coach Igor Stimac. I will share my experience with these young players.

How do you rate the infrastructure here and the support of Odisha government?

To say it in very few words, The Odisha government has set an example for others. Not only football, the government has extended unconditional support to different disciplines. The state is worthy of being called the sports capital of India. The biggest advantage is facilities with different options, which are not available in other parts of our country.