Bengaluru, NorthEast aim to keep unbeaten streak intact

NEUFC have never beaten their opponents in the league stage before and on current form, this is a great opportunity to set that record straight.

NorthEast United FC. (Photo| ISL Media)

By PTI

MARGAO: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they cross swords in an Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

Both teams are coming off morale-boosting wins.

NEUFC, who are placed third on the table with eight points, got back to winning ways with a victory over SC East Bengal after two back-to-back draws.

They had won their opening game as well.

On the other hand, Bengaluru notched up their first win of the campaign against Chennaiyin FC after being held to draws in their opening two fixtures.

They have five points from three outings and occupy the fourth spot in the 11-team table.

The match will pit Bengaluru's defence, against NorthEast United's attack.

The Blues have been solid at the back but they are yet to score from open play, while the Highlanders have scored in every game they have played so far.

Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat knows his team is in for a tough match, but remains confident of his side's abilities.

"It's going to be a very tactical match because they are a very well-organised team. In three games, we have two clean sheets. I think we are showing a lot of consistency in defence. We look like a very well-organised team," Cuadrat said on eve of the match.

"During my time as Bengaluru coach, we have only lost one time against Chennai, we have never lost against Goa. What I mean is that it's very clear that we are a very consistent team with a clear plan.

"It's very difficult to play against us. At the same time, we know that we have room for improvement and that is what we are trying to do," Cuadrat added.

NEUFC coach Gerard Nus is also planning to play to his team's strengths.

"There are things that are principal to our style that we will not change because we believe in those. There are things that we will have to take into consideration regarding the opponents. So obviously it's a mix," he said.

NEUFC have never beaten their opponents in the league stage before and on current form, this is a great opportunity for Nus to set that record straight.

However, he is not underestimating his side's opponents despite their less-than-stellar start to the season.

"The truth is that Bengaluru won the title two years ago. They were in the playoffs last season. That tells you already how good they are. They're a massive side.

"I'm really concerned about the game tomorrow because we did not have a long time to prepare. We played two days ago. But it doesn't matter. That's the way it is and we are going to fight from the first minute till the last," he said.

