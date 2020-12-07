STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Hojbjerg is phenomenal, he is going to be coach one day, says Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho

Of midfielders, only Manchester City's Rodri has made more successful passes than Hojbjerg in the Premier League this season, with 746 against 706.

Published: 07th December 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon, right, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, center, celebrate with Son Heung-min, left, who scored his side's first goal against Arsenal.

Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon, right, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, center, celebrate with Son Heung-min, left, who scored his side's first goal against Arsenal. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho heaped praises on midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and termed him as a phenomenal player after the side's 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Hojbjerg played a key role in the north London derby clash as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored on home turf to remain top of the Premier League.

The midfielder had more touches (61), passes (44), successful passes (35), passes in the opposition half (15) and interceptions (three) than any other Spurs player.

"Pierre is, first of all, very intelligent. He reads the game very well. He's going to be a coach one day, for sure. He's a pain, asking questions about why we do this and why we do that. On the pitch, he reads the situation very, very well and the people that surround him are really compact, they read the game," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"Physically he's very, very strong and technically he's much better than people think. Because sometimes people think the guy that is good technically is the guy that does the backheel. The guy that is good technically is the guy that does something wonderful. But these are not my words. These are words from coaches of 30, 40 years ago. Simplicity is genius," he added.

Of midfielders, only Manchester City's Rodri has made more successful passes than Hojbjerg in the Premier League this season, with 746 against 706.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho Hojbjerg Premier League
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp