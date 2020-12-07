ISL: Bengaluru FC seek to break NorthEast's impressive defence

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

NorthEast United have started their ISL season on an impressive note under new coach Gerard Nus, who has built a strong squad for the seventh edition. They have not disappointed despite a tough set of opening fixtures. They have defeated Mumbai City and East Bengal while securing draws against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa. On Tuesday, another stern test awaits the Highlanders, who will meet Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

Carles Cuadrat and his men might also have not tasted defeat, but their performances have not been up to the mark. Their defence, as usual, has been shining, but their midfield and attack has lacked quality. They have scored three goals, and none of them have been from open play, which is an area that needs to be addressed.

It is no secret that the current Bengaluru unit scores a lot from set-pieces, which has been their strong point. But, with excellent players like Sunil Chhteri and Cleiton Silva in their ranks, they have to find the back of the net more often. Cuadrat is aware of it and has been working to help his team to create more chances.

"When you are not good enough to score via open play, you do not get the last pass, last ball, then you work in training and make a plan. You also work from set pieces. But obviously, I don't tell (my players) to score only from set pieces. If you see the last game (against Chennaiyin FC), it was very close. It was about the last pass. We are working on it. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it does not, because of the physical state of the players or a little bit about confidence. Our team is working to create chances," said Cuadrat, who is expecting a tactical game from their opponents.

It is not going to be easy for the former champions to improve upon this record as they come up against a solid defensive unit. Teams have found it difficult to break their defence. More importantly, Nus' men like to play on the counter. Hence, Bengaluru cannot afford to give away loose balls.

"Any football team has different ways of creating chances. We try to work in many ways to become dangerous for the opponent, whether it is counter-attack, positional play, more direct, or from set-pieces or other ways. We try to be unpredictable because then it's harder for the opponents to deal with us. Sometimes the other team is good in one thing that it is hard in whatever we do so it is important to try to be good in all those areas," said Nus, who is worried that his team did not have much time to prepare for the match as they played two days ago.

