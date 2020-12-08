STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Italy has hard qualifying path after missing last World Cup

Italy will contest the Nations League finals next year, meaning it has only four opponents in Group C: Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

Published: 08th December 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Roberto Mancini

Italy coach Roberto Mancini | AP

By Associated Press

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, Italy has been handed a challenging path to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The four-time world champion was drawn in a qualifying group on Monday with Switzerland, which has made it to the last three World Cups and was the highest-ranked team outside of the top seeds. Italy’s failure in the 2018 playoffs cost FIFA around $100 million in lost television revenue.

Only the first-placed teams qualify automatically.

“I think it will be a fight between us and Switzerland," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Italy will contest the Nations League finals next year, meaning it has only four opponents in Group C: Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

World Cup-holder France, Belgium and Spain are also vying for UEFA's newest title next year.

France is in Group D with Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan.

“I’m not going to jump for joy, one always needs to be humble and show respect to all these teams," France coach Didier Deschamps said. “Obviously, as a seeded team France will be favorite, but we still need to make sure we do deliver.”

Germany faces five opponents in Group J, but only North Macedonia qualified for the European Championship next year, unlike Romania, Iceland, Armenia and Liechtenstein.

“We are going into the race as the big favorites,” said Joachim Löw, who is remaining Germany coach despite recent poor results.

The Netherlands, another powerhouse to miss out on the 2018 World Cup, is in Group G with Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar.

Group B produced yet more matches between Spain and Sweden, who met in Euro 2020 qualifying and are in the same group at the delayed tournament.

“We are tired of playing against each other,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. “I don’t think them or us are happy about it.”

It's also a politically charged group since Kosovo will play Spain, Georgia and Greece, who all don’t recognize the former province which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Spain’s refusal to respect the flag and anthem of Kosovo last year forced UEFA to move qualifying games in soccer’s Under-17 European Championship.

Group I should pit two of Europe's most prolific strikers against each other: England's Harry Kane and Poland's Robert Lewandowski.

“He’s a player that can hurt you and his goal-scoring record for his country is phenomenally good,” England coach Gareth Southgate said of Lewandowski. “So that’s a challenge we’ll face.”

Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino are also in Group I.

Top-ranked Belgium, which finished third at the 2018 World Cup, is in Group E with Wales, the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia. European champion Portugal is in Group A with Serbia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

Rather than the usual glitzy event in the host nation with all the coaches, the draw was conducted in a studio in Zurich without any audience due the pandemic.

The 10 group runners-up will enter the playoffs, joined by two teams from the Nations League groups. Those two will be the two highest-ranked Nations League group winners who did finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

Playoffs will be three brackets of four teams in March 2022, each playing single-game semifinals and finals to fill the last three places in Europe’s 13-nation quota.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italy football World Cup Qatar
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp