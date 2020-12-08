STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joined Manchester United to play in biggest matches possible: Captain Harry Maguire

If United fails to progress to the last 16 of Champions League, then the side would have to settle for a spot in the last-32 of the Europa League.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Harry Maguire. (File | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Ahead of the crucial Champions League match against RB Leipzig, Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire said that he joined the club because he wanted to play in the biggest matches possible.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be clashing against RB Leipzig later today. United currently at top of Group H and if they avoid defeat, their road to qualification for last-16 will be smooth.

But if the side loses, then they may slip to the third spot, as Paris Saint-Germain will clash against Istanbul Basaksehir.

"First and foremost, I joined this club to play in the biggest games possible. Your big players step up in the most pressured games, so for sure I think that's a statement which shows over the years, that the big players step up in the big games," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.

"It's a bit similar to the game at Leicester last year where we had to get a result to reach the Champions League and we managed to do that, so we'll take confidence from that, but we feel ready, we feel prepared and we're looking forward to it," he added.

If United fails to progress to the last 16, then the side would have to settle for a spot in the last-32 of the Europa League.

"We expect to get through the group, no matter who is in our group. That is the tradition and as a group of players, we fully expect to get through. We look forward to the game. All we can do is look after the performance," said Maguire.

"You play better teams with better players, that is just a fact. It is a challenge, one we want to be involved in, but we haven't even thought about the Europa League," he added.

