STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL 2020: Desperate for first points, SC East Bengal's Robbie Fowler faces tough Jamshedpur FC test

Lacking a quality striker upfront, SC East Bengal's backline too has been badly exposed of late, especially after injury to their captain and defensive mainstay Danny Fox.

Published: 09th December 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

VASCO: Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler will be under pressure to end his side SC East Bengal's three-match losing streak when they face a resurgent Jamshedpur FC an Indian Super League game here on Thursday.

SC East Bengal are currently the only side yet to open their account in the 11-team top-tier league. Lacking a quality striker upfront, SC East Bengal's backline too has been badly exposed of late, especially after injury to their captain and defensive mainstay Danny Fox.

Up against the Red Miners, boasting last season's Golden Ball winner Nerijus Valskis, Fowler's shaky defence will be further tested. The Lithuanian striker struck a brilliant brace to script Jamshedpur's first win of the league, that also halted ATK Mohun Bagan's three-match winning run in their last match.

"It's not going to be an easy game as no game in this tournament is supposed to be easy. We have a lot of quality in the side; we just need to take our chances. We need to convert chances and defend well. I think that if we rectify a few errors here and there, we'll be fine and start winning those points. We just need to get some positive results," SC East Bengal's midfielder Jacques Maghoma said.

Luck too is eluding Fowler's side as their two penalty claims, including one when Maghoma was brought down inside the box against NorthEast United FC, were rejected by the referee. "We started so well, dominated possession, but couldn't capitalise on the chances. A penalty at that stage would've been massive for us. You can give the referee the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they made a mistake, but hopefully, they will correct it before the next game," he added.

The Owen Coyle-coached side, on the other hand, would be high on confidence after their one-sided win over ATKMB as they have moved up to seventh spot. "Well, the psychological boost is to win the match and we obviously deserve to win the match, obviously (against) the team that is on top of the league, the team that is unbeaten, the team which has not conceded a goal is obviously nice," Coyle said.

"But the points are important because we came very close to the last two or three matches," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robbie Fowler SC East Bengal Jamshedpur FC ISL 2020 Inian SuperLeague East Bengal vs Jamshedpur
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp