STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

My players are machines: RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann after win over Manchester United

With this victory, Leipzig ended with 12 points from six matches, and the side finished at the top of Group H in the Champions League.

Published: 09th December 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

RB Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann (File photo | AP)

By ANI

LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said his players are "machines" and have an "unbelievable mentality" after the team's victory over Manchester United. RB Leipzig secured a 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"I'm so proud of the lads! The team implemented our ideas brilliantly and fought until the last second. Like I said before the game -- my players are machines. We were particularly good in the first half and even had a chance to score a third after the early goals; unfortunately, we weren't able to take it," the club's official website quoted Nagelsmann as saying.

"Both goals we conceded were a little unlucky, but we have to defend better in the build-up. It was an intense end to the game, but we've shown in recent weeks that we can get over the line when it gets tight at the end. The boys have an unbelievable mentality, they believe in themselves and they just keep going. These experiences give us extra impetus in this busy period," he added.

With this victory, Leipzig ended with 12 points from six matches, and the side finished at the top of Group H in the Champions League. From Group H, Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) progressed to the knockout stages.

Manchester United needed at least a draw against Leipzig to progress to the knockout stages but the side ended up losing the match and as a result, the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League.

Nagelsmann is satisfied with his team's performance and said they "fully deserve" to progress in the competition. "We fully deserve to progress to the knock-outs, and that's in a difficult group with three top opponents. You really don't take that for granted as a young club like RB Leipzig. We'll celebrate a little today, and then the focus turns to Bremen," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RB Leipzig Manchester United Julian Nagelsmann Champions League
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp