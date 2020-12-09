STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There are five million ways to win a football game: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

In  Premier League, Liverpool has 24 points from 11 games, same as table-toppers Tottenham but Jose Mourinho's side holds the first spot on the basis of goal difference.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp smiles before the Champions League, group D soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (File photo| AP)

HERNING: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he expects his players to fight for each and every point, adding that he told the players that there are 'five million ways to win a football game'.

"I expect us to fight for each and every point. I told the boys there are five million ways to win a football game, we only have to find one. I think that's a good chance and that's what we should try. That's what the boys do," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool has displayed a good performance so far in both Premier League and Champions League this season. In Premier League, the club has 24 points from 11 games, same as table-toppers Tottenham but Jose Mourinho's side holds the first spot on the basis of goal difference.

In the Champions League, Klopp's men are already into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare.

Klopp also said: "I'm not surprised about the mentality of the group, that would be really silly. But in the end, games like the last one against Wolves or the Leicester game -- there were already a few games which were really, really good in difficult situations. On top of that, it's really helpful because you just have to think then and sort the problems. We know the team will at least compete again at the weekend or in midweek."

Liverpool will now take on Midtjylland in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

