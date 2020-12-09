STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We played like 'team of champions': Cristiano Ronaldo after thrashing Barcelona 3-0

Published: 09th December 2020 11:37 AM

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) challenges Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: After thrashing Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League group-stage encounter at the Camp Nou, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo said the side played like a 'team of champions' to outclass 'one of the best teams' he has ever faced.

"Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced. Today we were a team of Champions! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season... Let's go!" Ronaldo tweeted.

With this win, Juventus moved to the top of Group G in the Champions League with 15 points from six matches, while Barcelona had to settle for the second spot with 15 points from six matches.

Both the teams have progressed to the last-16 of the tournament, but Barcelona's road to the quarter-finals has been hardened as they will face another Group winner in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League

When these two teams had met earlier in the Champions League, Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in the absence of Ronaldo. However, this time, Juventus were able to change their fortunes.

In the match, Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus and Weston McKennie registered one goal as the visitors thrashed Barcelona 3-0. Ronaldo was clashing against Messi for the first time as a Juventus player. He scored the first goal of the match in the 13th minute after being handed a generous penalty. Seven minutes later, McKennie doubled Juventus' lead and Barcelona was left shell-shocked, to be 2-0 down in the 20th minute.

The hosts were given another blow in the second half as another penalty was awarded to Juventus after an intervention from Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Ronaldo did not miss the chance of converting the opportunity, and as a result, Juventus went 3-0 ahead. In the end, Juventus walked away with a comfortable victory. 

