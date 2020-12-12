STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL 2020: FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels team can play higher intensity football

Coming on the back of a win, Ferrando feels their match against Odisha FC will be an important one as one moves into a busy Christmas period.

Published: 12th December 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Goa FC coach Juan Ferrando

Goa FC coach Juan Ferrando

By ANI

BAMBOLIM: FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that his team needs to play with more intensity in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) in order to be competitive enough before they take part in the AFC Champions League next year.

"For me, we are so far from the ideal (higher intensity) performance. Believe me, it's possible for this team to play higher intensity football. Day by day, we will get better and it's necessary to improve a lot," Goal.com quoted Ferrando as saying.

"All the time, I am talking about how important it is to control a few details. We are working a lot because in the future we will play in the Asian Champions League. For example, if you watch some games in the Asian Champions League, in two mistakes two goals were scored. So for me, it's very important thinking about the future because the future depends on training," he added.

Coming on the back of a win, Ferrando feels their match against Odisha FC will be an important one as one moves into a busy Christmas period. "Now our focus is to prepare against Odisha because we know that the next three weeks are hard as we have three games. The most important [thing] for the team now is to worry about the next game because it's very important for the future," Ferrando said.

The coach also wants his side to move forward after their win against Kerala Blasters FC on December 6 as every game in football is a new day. "In the end, three points is good for the confidence of the players because it's very important for them to stay positive in training. In football when you lose or win, the next day is totally a new day. It's very important to forget the Kerala game because we want to win three points against Odisha," said Ferrando.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juan Ferrando FC Goa ISL 2020 ISL 7 AFC Champions League
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp