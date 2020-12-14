10-man Arsenal lose to Burnley 1-0 with Aubameyang own-goal in Premier League

By Associated Press

LONDON: Arsenal's season went from poor to dreadful as captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own-goal and the Gunners were reduced to 10 men in a 1-0 loss to Burnley in the Premier League.

Aubameyang had been looking to end his goal drought, but at the other end of the field at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

But the striker headed the ball into his own net while defending a Burnley corner in the 73rd minute.

Boos rang out from the home crowd with 2,000 fans allowed under coronavirus restrictions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is under increasing pressure with his team 15th in the 20-team division with 13 points from 12 games - four points more than Burnley which climbed out of the relegation zone.

Arsenal was already down a man after Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct in the 58th after a VAR check and a review by the referee on the sidelines.

Xhaka had grabbed Ashley Westwood by the throat and pushed him to the ground after a challenge on another player.

The Gunners were lucky not to be down to nine men after VAR deemed that Mohamed Elneny wasn't guilty of violent conduct just before the corner was taken that led to the goal.

Replays showed Elneny appearing to push defender James Tarkowski in the face.

He ended up with a yellow card instead.

The Gunners have now lost four consecutive home league games.

Arsenal struggled to break down Burnley's resilient defense in the first half and, when the Gunners did manage to break free, they couldn't make it count.

The home side's clearest chance came in the 28th when Arsenal carved through Burnley's defense and went five on three.

A cross from left back Kieran Tierney found forward Alexandre Lacazette, whose low shot forced a good save from goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Burnley also had opportunities to go ahead, taking advantage of a shaky Arsenal back line.

The biggest moment came in the 13th minute when the visitors launched a quick counterattack down the right and a diagonal cross was headed just wide of the post by forward Chris Wood.

Arsenal's overreliance on crosses into the box to create chances, many of them poor efforts, hasn't paid off.

Aubameyang hasn't scored -- for Arsenal -- since November 1, when he converted a penalty against Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Burnley put Arsenal under pressure at times with a high press.

A nervy home side found it difficult to get through solid team defending by Burnley.

Arsenal started to take hold of the match in the 50th and had several chances to score.

But Arsenal quickly surrendered their dominance when Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct.

Xhaka was initially shown a yellow card after a challenge on Dwight McNeil.

But other players surrounded the Switzerland international and replays showed that Xhaka put his hands around Westwood's throat and pushed him to the ground.

After VAR looked at the incident, referee Graham Scott reviewed the incident on a TV screen on the sidelines and sent off Xhaka.