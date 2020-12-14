STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fulham's goal was a clear foul, says Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool drawing their game against Fulham resulted in the Reds staying at the second position in the Premier League standings.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: After playing out a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that the goal of the opposite side should not have stood as it was a foul.

Fulham had registered the first goal of the match in the 25th minute as Bobby Reid got among the scoring charts. However, Liverpool came back in the 70th minute to level the scores. Mohamed Salah had converted a penalty to get the equaliser for the Reds.

The replays of the Fulham goal indicated that perhaps Salah was fouled before Bobby Reid scored his goal.

"What did you think? Can I ask your opinion? Neither of our opinions are 0.0 per cent relevant because we can't change the decision. It's a clear foul, nothing else. It's not a yellow card or a red card, but the player who passed the ball gained an advantage, gets the ball by pushing Mo. If he doesn't push Mo, Mo gets the ball," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"It's not about how hard the foul is, it's about the advantage. Two hands. Lee Mason, the VAR, says what - normal contact? I'm not sure what Lee Mason is doing at home, but that's not normal contact in football. It's enough to contact to gain an advantage, so it's a foul. But we can't change it, and I only spoke about it because you asked," he added.

Liverpool drawing their game against Fulham resulted in the Reds staying at the second position in the Premier League standings.

Tottenham Hotspur, who also drew their match against Crystal Palace, are at the number one position in the standings.

Liverpool and Tottenham will now clash in the Premier League on Wednesday at the Anfield Stadium.

